Dua Lipa’s strange diet coke recipe with pickle and jalapeño juice

Dua Lipa's unique drink stirs curiosity.

Dua Lipa is not just making waves with her catchy hit singles; she's also stirring up attention with her quirky food combinations.

The Houdini singer sent fans into a frenzy on Friday when she revealed her secret Diet Coke recipe, which includes an unexpected twist: a dash of pickle and jalapeño juice.

Taking to TikTok to showcase her unusual concoction, Dua began by stating, "Step one, Diet Coke, and then pickle juice, followed by a couple of pickles."

But the surprises didn't stop there; she grabbed a container of jalapeños and added, "And then some jalapeño sauce. Then a couple of jalapeños."

While some fans were intrigued by the bold blend of flavors, others were left scratching their heads, questioning whether the star was playing a prank.

As Dua mixed up her bizarre Diet Coke concoction, she couldn’t help but notice the reactions around her.

"Everyone is staring at me," she remarked, adding with a laugh, "The lady in the back is like, What the hell is she doing?" After giving her drink a good mix, her friends offered mixed reviews; one even grimaced at the sharp taste of pickle.



However, the pop star herself was not deterred. Taking a sip, she delightedly exclaimed, "That is… mmmmmmm!"

One follower joked, "My taste buds would sue me if I tried this," while another declared, "This is the most evil thing I’ve ever watched."