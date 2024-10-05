Dua Lipa’s strange diet coke recipe with pickle and jalapeño juice

Dua Lipa is not just making waves with her catchy hit singles; she's also stirring up attention with her quirky food combinations.
The Houdini singer sent fans into a frenzy on Friday when she revealed her secret Diet Coke recipe, which includes an unexpected twist: a dash of pickle and jalapeño juice.
Taking to TikTok to showcase her unusual concoction, Dua began by stating, "Step one, Diet Coke, and then pickle juice, followed by a couple of pickles."
But the surprises didn't stop there; she grabbed a container of jalapeños and added, "And then some jalapeño sauce. Then a couple of jalapeños."
While some fans were intrigued by the bold blend of flavors, others were left scratching their heads, questioning whether the star was playing a prank.
As Dua mixed up her bizarre Diet Coke concoction, she couldn’t help but notice the reactions around her.
"Everyone is staring at me," she remarked, adding with a laugh, "The lady in the back is like, What the hell is she doing?" After giving her drink a good mix, her friends offered mixed reviews; one even grimaced at the sharp taste of pickle.
However, the pop star herself was not deterred. Taking a sip, she delightedly exclaimed, "That is… mmmmmmm!"
One follower joked, "My taste buds would sue me if I tried this," while another declared, "This is the most evil thing I’ve ever watched."
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take surprising step to protect their dad
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti sparked the romance speculations back in 2023
Taylor Swift marks special occasion without 'birthday boy' Travis Kelce
Jack Antonoff raves about Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan for carving out new niches