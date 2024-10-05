Liam Payne reunites with Niall Horan at Argentina concert with Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne jams to One Direction's 'Stockholm Syndrome.'

Liam Payne shared a nostalgic moment with fans as he reunited with his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at Horan's concert in Argentina.

The singer was all smiles as he documented the special occasion on his Snapchat stories on Wednesday, giving followers a glimpse into the exciting night.



In one upbeat backstage selfie, Liam and Niall, both looked thrilled to be back together, with Liam adding the caption "Reunited" to mark the moment.

The reunion didn’t stop there—Liam shared several videos from the concert, capturing the energy of the event as he partied from a private box with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

The reunion was a stylish and lively affair as the pair made waves ahead of Niall’s concert in Argentina.

In one video, Liam and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy posed up a storm, showing off their chic outfits.

Kate even chatted with his followers, giving them a closer look at her outfit.

As the excitement built up before the show, Liam shared another lighthearted snap, throwing his hands up in greeting as he met a security guard.

He enthusiastically captioned the moment, "We're here ," setting the tone for a night full of fun.

Once Niall hit the stage, he was all in, proudly sharing videos and snaps of his former bandmate performing in front of a packed crowd.

"So happy I got to see Niall in concert ," he wrote, showing support for his friend.

The highlight of the night came when Liam jammed out to Niall’s solo rendition of One Direction’s 2014 hit Stockholm Syndrome.