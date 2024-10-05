Wynn Resorts gets UAE's first commercial gaming license

UAE has granted the first commercial gaming operator's license to Las Vegas-based hotel Wynn Resorts.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has confirmed the latest development.

However, the authority has not shared further details about the license.

The hotel and casino operator is establishing Wynn Al Marjan Island as the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to Khaleej Times.



The multi-billion dollar project, set to open to the public in early 2027, is being constructed on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf.

As per reports, Wynn Al Marjan Island will also feature non-gaming amenities as well. It will house 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 private villa estates. It will be the first Wynn Resort, out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor, to come up on a beach.

The UAE last month set up a federal entity to regulate gaming and hired veterans of the industry to lead it.

It is to mention here that the country last month introduced a raft of legal reforms as it tries to maintain its edge as the region's trade, tourism and financial hub.