'Proud mom' Ashley Tisdale shares 'joyful' family update

Ashley Tisdale celebrates motherhood in heartwarming update

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating motherhood in style as she marks another milestone shortly after welcoming her newborn daughter Emerson.

The High School Musical alum, who gave birth to her second girl on September 6, took to her Instagram to share the first look of her daughter, sharing first images of her face.

The 39-year-old wrote in the caption, “Emerson you are everything can't believe it’s already been a month. Trying to hold on to every moment.”

In the photo, the multi-hyphenate star held on to her little one with her eyes closed, savoring the moment.

Other snaps featured Emerson, wrapped in a floral brown ensemble as she appeared to be napping.

Her dad, Christopher French, also shared a round-up of photos in honour of their little one’s first month anniversary.

The 42-year-old marked the occasion with a heartwarming caption that read, “One month since our world got a little more beautiful. I love you completely, Emerson Clover. Always & all ways.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first daughter Jupiter in March 2021, seven years later.