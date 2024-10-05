Blake Shelton's friendship with Kelly Clarkson put to the test

Kelly Clarkson has unexpectedly teamed up with Miranda Lambert, leaving Blake Shelton feeling uneasy, a source reveals to Life & Style.

Miranda joined Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Songs and Storiesepisode, performing a duet of No Man's Land and discussing her upcoming album, Postcards From Texas.

"Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen, too, by default, but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn't know what Blake's talking about," the source says.

Miranda and Blake's marriage ended in 2015 after four years. Their rep stated, "This is not the future we envisioned... We move forward separately with heavy hearts."

The couple collaborated frequently, but rumors of Blake's relationship with Gwen Stefani, his Voice co-host, fueled speculation about their divorce.

Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 and married in 2021. Kelly, once firmly in Blake's camp, is now befriending Miranda, potentially complicating their relationship.

"Kelly's realised Miranda's not a baddie at all, she's a sweetheart... She'll give her support, be kind and generous, even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake," the insider continues.

"No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She's incredibly nice but gullible."