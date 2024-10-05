Taylor Swift set to mark Travis Kelce's 35th birthday with big announcement

Taylor Swift's fans speculate that the singer will release the video of her song, So High School, from her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Travis Kelce’s birthday.

The NFL athlete, who turns 35 today, October 5, might receive a delightful surprise from his lady love.

As per The Mirror, the eagle-eyed Swifties believed that the Lover singer would release the video of her romantic track to mark her boyfriend’s special day.

Swift's fans are convinced Kelce might get featured in the video alongside the singer.

A fan on TikTok speculated that the Grammy-winning artist will drop the sequel of the song on October 5 to pay a sweet tribute to Kelce.

A fan shared on TikTok, “The other latest rumour in the Swiftie community is that So High School might just be the next single from The Tortured Poets Department.”

“I was thinking Down Bad was going to be the next single. But if it's true that So High School is the next single and if she were to drop a music video, say, this Friday, maybe Saturday, October 5, a certain someone's 35th birthday,” a fan remarked.

It is important to mention that Swift's song, So High School, is likely about her romance with Kelce.

The lyrics hint at her relationship with the NFL athlete, which reads, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle" and "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?"