Kate Winslet reveals she doesn’t like big birthday parties

Kate Winslet explains how she wants to celebrate her 49th birthday

Kate Winslet has recently revealed how she wants to celebrate her 49th birthday, which will be held tomorrow (October 5).



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Titanic star opened up that she “can’t stand” the notion of a surprise party.

“It'll be a quiet one. I like to keep things small,” she told the outlet.

Kate stated, “I don't like big parties, and I can't stand surprises.”

“I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that's a particular hike I've never done, or a place I've never been, acts of kindness — I'm gathering a little list,” explained the Revolutionary Road actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate discussed about her acting accomplishments as she believed all women “should be able to stand with pride” and reflects on the things that they have achieve in their life.

“The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do. And to be able to say that I'm proud of myself matters, because I think that that's something else,” mentioned the Divergent actress.

Kate reflected, “I hope to put out there — that women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that and not feel like they are bigging themselves up.”

“It's a self-acceptance and an awareness of doing something that is challenging and that feels impactful and takes effort like you wouldn't believe,” she added.