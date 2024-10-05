Saoirse Ronan responds to casting rumours for Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' reboot

Saoirse Ronan dishes out details about Greta Gerwig's Narnia reboot: Video

Saoirse Ronan has recently addressed casting rumours for Greta Gerwig's Narnia reboot.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show on October 3, The Outrun star responded to the rumour that she would star in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia reboot movies.

To which, Ronan replied, “There isn't no truth to it; she hasn't asked me yet… She's writing it.”

The Blitz actress revealed that she and Gerwig “have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, 'So I'll be in this, just so you know.' And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, ‘Okay’.”

“But she honestly hasn't asked me about Narnia. I think she's so kind of wrapped up in writing it right now,” added the 30-year-old.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, the Atonement actress opened up that she was “supposed to be in Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster, Barbie.

“I was supposed to do a cameo in it because they were ... I live in London, and they were there. But because of The Outrun, I didn't,” she disclosed.

Ronan shared she’d “texted Gerwig and Margot Robbie and I am like, ‘'If you're doing any picks, maybe I can just walk through the background’”.

However, the Little Women actress added, “There was a whole character that I was going to play. And I was gutted I couldn't do it.”