The Princess is back! Disney announces 'Princess Diaries 3' with new direction

Disney confirms 'Princess Diaries 3' with new director at the helm.

Disney has officially confirmed that a third installment of The Princess Diaries is in the works, with Adele Lim, known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians, stepping in to direct.

While fans are eagerly awaiting news on whether Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, there has been no official confirmation regarding her or co-star Julie Andrews' return.

Lim, a self-proclaimed fan of the original, expressed her excitement to Variety: "As a diehard fan of The Princess Diaries, I’m beyond thrilled to help bring the third chapter of this beloved franchise to life.

We’re excited to celebrate its core themes of female empowerment, joy, and mentorship with fans around the world."

The script for Princess Diaries 3 is being penned by Flora Greeson, with Debra Martin Chase, the producer of the original two films, set to return.

The first two films, directed by the late Garry Marshall, introduced audiences to Mia, a regular teenager who discovers she’s the heir to the throne of Genovia, quickly becoming a beloved classic.

It has been steadily developing since 2022, and fans were thrilled when Anne Hathaway herself expressed optimism about the project.

In an interview with V Magazine last year, the actress said, "We’re in a good place. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."

However, despite her enthusiasm, Hathaway has yet to officially sign on for the highly-anticipated sequel—though that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for her return.

With the recent news of Adele Lim being tapped to direct, excitement reached new heights. Fans flooded X to share their joy.

One user posted, "I just learned that there’s a Princess Diaries 3 in the works and I’m too stunned to speak!" Another expressed, "I’ve wanted another Princess Diaries film my whole life—no one will ruin this moment for me."

A third fan joyfully exclaimed, "WE’RE GETTING PRINCESS DIARIES 3! I CAN'T BELIEVE IT, I'M SO HAPPY," while another gushed, "Princess Diaries 3 is in the works—YES, YES, YES! This is everything to me!"