Hayden Panettiere still ‘struggling’ with her brother Jansen’s sudden death

Hayden Panettiere still cannot get over her brother Jansen’s sudden death: Source

Hayden Panettiere is still struggling with her brother Jansen’s sudden death at age 28.



A source spilled to In Touch, “She’s really struggling as she processes her grief,” who died in February 2023 from heart complications.

“And this doesn’t help,” noted an insider after her fans’ reacted to Hayden’s “concerning behaviour” following an interview featuring the actress slurring her last month.

The source told the outlet, “Friends question whether she should have come back to work so soon.”

Hayden made headlines with her slurred speech during an interview with PEOPLE.

Addressing viral clip, the Nashville star posted her clarification on Instagram on September 22.

“I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine,” she wrote.

Hayden noted, “It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticised for how fast or slow I speak.”

“The interview started well, and for the record, its beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier,” she stated.

The Heroes star also spoke on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna show where she discussed about the difficulties she had faced in the last two years after Jansen’s demise.

“I thought it would be easier. I thought that people would have empathy [and it] was going to be the only thing that was there, but I had no idea how my body, my mind was going to react to grief,” noted Hayden.

The actress added, “It’s wild what stress and grief and all these hormones running through your body can do. Grief comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it.”