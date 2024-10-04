Ashton Kutcher under fire after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest

Ashton Kutcher in trouble after Sean Diddy Combs' arrest: Source

Ashton Kutcher has recently landed into trouble in the wake of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.



A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Ashton is seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess.”

“People are outraged, and they want answers,” remarked an insider.

Although Sean plead not guilty, another source revealed, “Ashton could very well be hauled in to testify against Diddy.”

Ashton previously confessed on Hot Ones in 2019 that he attended Sean’s parties, saying, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.”

The second source claimed Ashton’s connection to Sean has wife Mila Kunis “wondering what he was thinking by associating with a guy like that”.

On October 1, OK! reported that Sean’s attorney Tony Buzbee opened up in a press conference that rapper had been accused of sexual assault from over 120 individuals.

“I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me,” said the lawyer stated on an anonymous person's behalf.

Tony mentioned, “We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring your evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard.”

“This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out,” he pointed out.

Tony added, “If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out.”