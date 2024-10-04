Ryan Murphy to extend 'Monsters' as Erik, Lyle Menendez case takes new turn

Ryan Murphy is ready to add more episodes to 'Monsters' if the lead stars agree

Ryan Murphy is rethinking his plans for the popular Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story as new developments unfold in the case.



On Thursday, October 3, Variety reported that a court hearing has been scheduled for the Menendez brothers as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón reviews new evidence suggesting their father allegedly molested them.

This revelation has sparked Murphy's interest in possibly extending the series with a few new episodes, although an entire second season remains off the table for now.

"I think what I would be interested in doing if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story," Murphy, 58, told the publication.

Chavez and Koch portray the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, respectively, in the show, which details the real-life conviction and sentencing of the brothers to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Additionally, the new hearing could potentially lead to a retrial or resentencing for Erik and Lyle, but the district attorney stated that no decision had been made yet.