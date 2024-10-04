Princess Beatrice's new baby will not be granted royal title

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child next spring

A royal author has revealed several reasons why Princess Beatrice's upcoming child will not be granted a royal title.



Earlier this week, it was announced that Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are expecting their second child next spring.

Beatrice welcomed their daughter, Sienna, in September 2021, while Edo has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.



Now, according to @Gertsroyals on X, the couple's new baby will not receive a royal title from the King, much like Sienna.

The account said: "Children usually get titles from their father. So, Beatrice as a female wouldn’t pass Princely style down."

"The title Prince/ss does not usually extend to great-grandchildren of the Monarch (except for children of heir of heir). So, even if Beatrice was a male, the Princely style doesn’t extend that far down."

Although the new baby won't hold a royal title, they will be born 11th in line to the throne - with Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place.

The child will be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the second born since her passing in 2022, following Princess Eugenie's second son, born in May 2023.

Eugenie expressed her excitement for her sister Beatrice's pregnancy, looking forward to welcoming “another little one to the gang.” She shared a Christmas 2022 photo featuring their families together at the beach.

Eugenie, who has two sons—three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest—shared a festive photo of her family at the beach during Christmas 2022 with Beatrice’s family.

In the image, Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is seen wearing a Santa hat while holding Ernest, who is playing in the water, as Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi assists their daughter, Sienna.

The princess wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang. I couldn’t find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do."

Beatrice’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York – the ex-wife of the Duke of York – has also expressed her joy, writing on social media: “A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart.

“Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!”