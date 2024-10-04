Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave fans devastated with shocking decision 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken a life-changing decision, seemingly leaving their fans heartbroken.
As reported by People magazine, a close pal of the Montecito couple revealed that the former working royals aim to take a "twin-track approach" in their professional lives.
"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track," the source shared.
An insider claimed that the former Suits actress is committed to working on "entrepreneurial and enterprise" sides. On the other hand, the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages.
However, the report said, "But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work."
It is important to note that these comments came after Harry's solo engagements in New York City, UK and the recent visit to South Africa.
Soon after King Charles's son's solo trips, speculations started growing about Meghan's absence alongside her husband.
The source said, "[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."
