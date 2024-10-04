Andrew Garfield shares update on Emma Stone romance

Andrew Garfield reacts to Emma Stone romance

Andrew Garfield is finally reacting to a fan theory about Emma Stone’s highly-acclaimed film La La Land.

Garfield, who played the groundbreaking role of Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, responded to a fan theory suggesting the film is secretly about his rumored relationship with the Academy Award winner.

During an exclusive interview with Esquire, the 41-year-old gave a blunt response as he attempted to clear the air, “I guess people need something to believe.

“I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever.”

In 2016, director Damien Chazelle debunked such rumors, confirming that the film follows a more poetic storyline.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he explained at the time, “The movie is not based on anything. There is something very poetic about a city that is built by people with these unrealistic dreams, and they just put it all on the line for that.”

The actor is currently dating Dr. Kate Tomas, a 42-year-old self-described "professional witch," whom he made his girlfriend officially in March 2024.