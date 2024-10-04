Netflix's 'Outside' brings zombie apocalypse to the Philippines

The highly anticipated Netflix original film, Outside, directed by Filipino filmmaker Carlo Ledesma, has released its first full trailer.



Scheduled to premiere on October 17, the movie promises to deliver intense terror and suspense in a tropical setting.

Set in a remote province of the Philippines, Outside follows a family's desperate attempt to escape a zombie outbreak by seeking refuge in the father's childhood farmhouse.

The story delves into themes of generational trauma and abuse, adding depth to the traditional zombie genre.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Sid Lucero as the troubled father, Beauty Gonzalez as the strong-willed mother, and Marco Masa and Aiden Patdu as their terrified sons.

Director Carlo Ledesma brings his horror expertise to the project, having previously helmed the cult Australian found-footage horror movie The Tunnel (2011).

Outside marks a significant milestone as the first zombie film produced in the Philippines, offering a fresh perspective on the genre.