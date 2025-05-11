‘The Odyssey’ stuntman reveals why Christopher Nolan is different from other directors

James Newman calls The Odyssey 'epic of all epics'

Batman Begins director Christopher Nolan is all set to direct a fresh film based on history.

The much-anticipated film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Fans are already looking forward to the Academy Award winning directors’ new film and now one of the stunt performers has raised the excitement even more.

According to stuntman James Newman, Nolan always makes sure he does something new with his films that make him different from other creators.

During a chat in Action For Everyone podcast, Newman opened, “He definitely fights a battle that a lot of people aren’t fighting.”

He recalled, “The coordinator came to us with scout pictures of locations, and it’s just all over Europe because Odysseus’ journey is crazy, it’s like 10 years long.”

The coordinators told the Oppenheimer director about a location and the first thing he asked about it was ‘has anyone filmed here before.’

On finding out that no one has ever shot a scene there, “[Nolan] was like, ‘OK, great, we’re going to film here.’ This untouched place.”

James revealed, “He wants to be the first person there to do it, he wants to feel like no one has ever touched ground here. And every location is a hike.”

The stunt performer claimed that Nolan’s The Odyssey is going to be an 'epic of all epics'. It is going to be a movie no one’s have ever made.