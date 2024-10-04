Kylie Jenner mesmerises fans with new photos after Paris Fashion Week debut

Kylie Jenner has recently proved that she’s her own best marketing expert amid her whirlwind romance with Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

On October 3, the makeup mogul shared new designs from her clothing line Khy, showcasing her marketing skills in a recent social media post.

The 27-year-old socialite was seen donning a skintight white minidress in a series of new photos dropped by her clothing brand on their official Instagram account.

Following Kylie’s post, her fans took to the comments section to praise the mother-of-two for being a great advertisement expert.

One of the fans wrote, “The dress is so prettyyyyyy.”

“I Love KHY Thatt dress I love ittttt,” another fan chimed in.

It is important to note that the reality TV star launched her clothing brand in late October 2023.

Previously, the Kylie Cosmetics founder won the hearts of her fans with a stunning return to modelling at the Paris Fashion Week.

On the other hand, Kylie and Timothée initially sparked the romance speculations back in April 2023, just three months after her split from ex-partner Travis Scott.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the rumoured couple kept their relationship low-profile by opting for quiet taco dates and spending time together at each other’s homes.