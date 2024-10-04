Sydney Sweeney puts 'safety' first amid media frenzy

Sydney Sweeney calls out paparazzi for invading personal space

Sydney Sweeney is giving a quick rundown on the hassles she has faced in her skyrocket to fame.

During an exclusive interview with Glamour in Women of the Year on Thursday, October 4, the Euphoria star revealed that the paparazzi have harassed her during her time in the industry.

Reflecting on a recent incident happening outside her new Florida home, the Anyone but You producer and star recalled, “They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone.’”

In addition, the 27-year-old questioned the social media users who accused the star of pulling off a publicity stunt with the paparazzi.

The actress, who rose to fame after appearing in the television series Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018, sarcastically added, “Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?”

“I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe.”

On professional front, Sweeney is gearing up for her new role as US Boxer Christy Martin in David Michod’s upcoming biopic of the same name.