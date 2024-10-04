Charli XCX reveals wedding plans with 1975 drummer George Daniel

Charli XCX and George Daniel got engaged last year

Charli XCX, who recently performed a sold-out show at Maddison Square Garden with Troye Sivan, and 1975's drummer George Daniel plan on tying the knot but not yet.

The Brat singer was notably seen wearing two rings stacked on her finger and was asked the reason in a new interview.

The 32-year-old popstar told interviewer Howard Stern on Wednesday, October 2, that none of them is a wedding band.

Although the 360 singer got engaged to the drummer last year, they are not in a hurry to marry.

Stern joked that he was convinced Charli and Daniel would've gotten married secretly, however, Charli quickly clarified that this was not the case.

"I didn’t get [my engagement ring] resized, so I have to put a ring on top of it so it doesn’t fall off," she said.

The Sweat Tour popstar then elaborated on the couple’s wedding plans.

She informed, "We’re kinda, like, planning it slowly, we’re both very chill, and we want to just have a party, is our vibe. Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage, I guess, or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends."

The pair got together in 2021 on their collaborative song Spinning.

Charli then publicly announced the relationship on social media by sharing her vacation photos featuring her boyfriend, in May 2022, after Daniel supported her performance on Saturday Night Live, in March that year.