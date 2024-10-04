Travis Kelce pays tribute to Taylor Swift with new career move

Taylor Swift's fans went wild after the latest episode of Travis Kelce’s TV series Grotesquerie.



In Wednesday’s episode of the show, the tight end played the role of a flirty nurse against Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, detective Lois Tryon, who offers to bake him a cake to express gratitude for his kindness.

Kelce’s character, Ed Lachlan, responds: “You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without the frosting.”

This comment might have been a nod to his pop superstar girlfriend, as she baked Pop-Tarts for Kelce and his teammates during the 2023 NFL season.

Swifties caught on the subtle nod and took to social media to express their excitement.

“POP TART MENTION HELLO,” a fan wrote on X, while another added, “Killatrav liking ‘pop tarts’ in #grotesquerie sounds familiar lol.”

One of the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s fans even suggested that the singer “sent pop tarts to the set with him so they had to change the script.. I see what yall did there #grotesquerie.”

A fan noticed another Easter Egg for Swift, they wrote under Kelce’s comments, “Niece and Travis reenacting the Getaway Car first date with TS. I was screaming. leaving the stadium in his muscle car. Look it up!”

Last week, in conversation with E! News, the show creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the Eras Tour performer had encouraged her beau to take up the acting project.

“The only thing that [Kelce and I] talked about was that she’s very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it,” Murphy said.

The TV producer also added that he heard nothing but “sweet, lovely things” about Love Story songstress whenever he talked to the athlete on set.

The couple first started dating in summer last year, and have been supportive of each other’s careers since, with Swift attending Kelce’s games and him attending her Eras Tour shows.