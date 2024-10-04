Kurtwood Smith delivers 'tough news' about 'That ‘90s Show'

'That '90s Show' is the follow-up series to 'That’70s Show'

Kurtwood Smith announced a heartbreaking news for That ‘90s Show fans.

Taking over to Instagram on Thursday, October 3, the franchise star revealed that Netflix has cancelled the follow-up series to That ’70s Show after two seasons.

"I know you have been asking me when season three is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing," Smith, 81, confirmed.

The actor, who stars as Red Forman in the series, expressed his heartiest gratitude to his fans worldwide and weighed in on working with a stellar cast and crew.

"I’ve said it before, but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it, and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with," he added.

Smith extended his thankyou trail to the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all guest cast members before signing off with Grandpa Forman’s words.

"We aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school," he wrapped up the heartwarming caption with some hashtags and cheese emoji.

Additionally, That ‘90s Show premiered its first season with 10 episodes on Netflix in 2023, serving as Part One of the series.

Season Two expanded to 16 episodes, divided into Parts Two and Three, concluding in August 2024.