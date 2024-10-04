‘Grandparent’ like Tom Brady leaves Julian Edelman’s texts on read

Tom Brady’s pal Julian Edelman on player's 'texting' habit

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots wide receiver, Julian Edelman has a complaint about the ex NFL player’s “texting” habits.



“I think he’s a little too old for texting,” Edelman vented to Us Weekly.

“You know when you teach your grandparents how to text and stuff? Maybe that’s what it is. He reads it and he doesn’t know how to text back. I mean, the guy is 50. We’re pushing 50.”

Edelman suggested that the 47-year-old, former quarterback leave his texts unanswered, maybe intentionally.

“I know that he sees them,” Edelman claimed.

Even with the playful teasing, Edelman shared his appreciation for Tom Brady and their former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski—both of whom joined him in Tostitos’ latest ad campaign. He also reflected on the new chapter that each of them is embarking on in their lives.

“It is very special,” Edelman said.

“Now that they’re both retired, it feels very similar to when we were back playing, you know? I see Tom and how he’s preparing for his work now. It makes me want to be better at my work. I see how Rob prepares when we’re doing our podcast. It makes me want to do my job better.”