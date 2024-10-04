Eminem learns about daughter Hailie's pregnancy in 'Temporary' music video

Hailie previously admitted she ‘sobbed’ listening to ‘Temporary’

Eminem is going to be a grandpa!



The legendary rapper’s oldest daughter Hailie Jade, 28 is expecting her first child with husband Evan McClintock, with whom she tied the knot in May 2024.

Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem, 51, revealed the happy news via the music video for Temporary, his latest homage to Hailie featuring bittersweet lyrics.

The touching video is filled with personal moments, showcasing home video clips of Eminem and Hailie over the years. It even includes scenes from Hailie's wedding earlier this year, including the sweet moment Eminem saw Hailie in her wedding dress and teared up.

But the most memorable part comes around the 4:05 mark, when Hailie surprises her dad with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with "Grandpa" on the back. As if that wasn’t enough, she then hands him an ultrasound picture, capturing his shocked reaction.

Temporary, featuring Skylar Grey, marks the fourth single off of Eminem’s album The Death of Slim Shady, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart in July.



Though Hailie hasn’t announced the news herself yet, she reacted to the tear-jerking song in an August episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast.

“I audibly sobbed,” she admitted.