Jennifer Aniston recalls bonding with late Kris Kristofferson over 'Friends'

Kris Kristofferson passed away on September 28, 2024, at the age of 88

Jennifer Aniston had a special connection with the late Kris Kristofferson, who passed away at the age of 88 on September 28, 2024.



During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 55-year-old actress grew emotional while recalling her experience working with the legendary actor, specifically on her directorial debut in which Kristofferson starred.

The Morning Show star revealed that when she reached out to Kristofferson to appear in her first short film, his wife mentioned that the couple had just been binge-watching Friends.

“We had this moment. It was adorable,” Aniston recalled fondly.

The Emmy-winning actress described directing him in her short film, where he portrayed an older man saying goodbye to his wife during her final days, “one of the most special experiences I’ve ever had.”

“He broke our hearts,” she said, recalling his performance. “He was extraordinary. Really. What a kind man,” she added.

Aniston and Kristofferson also worked together on He’s Just Not That Into You, where he portrayed Aniston’s father alongside a star-studded cast that included Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore.