Gwen Stefani shares secret to her happy marriage with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is upheld by a very strong force: laughter.

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 2, the No Doubt frontwoman, 54, revealed that her country star husband's sense of humour is a key part of their lasting love.

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” Stefani said.

“The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart. It just makes you happier every single day,” she gushed.

Stefani emphasised how “laughter” is something everyone strives for in relationships, noting how fortunate she is to have someone who brings that joy into her life every day.

When Hudson noted how special that connection is, the Grammy winner agreed, saying, “That’s more than enough.”

The couple first met in 2014 on The Voice, started dating in 2015, and tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.



The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.