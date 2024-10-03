Liam Payne grabs limelight at former band mate Niall Horan’s Gig, fans react

Liam Payne has been labelled as an 'attention seeker'

Liam Payne recently attended one of his former band members Niall Horan’s concert in Argentina where he somehow grabbed the limelight leaving fans upset and angry.

Liam and Niall have been friends for a very long time. The two have been a significant part of the popular boy band One Direction.

However, the band went on a break in 2015, but the members are still close friends.

Liam, 31, attended Niall’s gig in Argentina and tried to be as supportive as he could. But somehow the fans took it the wrong way. They think that the former was trying to grab the limelight.

A video surfaced on TikTok, where the Teardrops singer could be seen hanging over the railing trying to chat with the audience from the box, reports Metro.co.uk.

He didn’t shy away rather he kept on supporting his friend while singing Summer Lovin’. The incident got Liam labelled as an 'attention seeker'.

One of the upset fans wrote: “Oh Liam Payne you’re never beating the attention seeker allegations.”



Meanwhile, another wrote: “Liam Payne going to Niall to make it about himself are we surprised.”

On the other hand, there were some fans who came out in support of Payne.

“Can ppl plzz stop hating on liam? all he did was support niall”, wrote a fan.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan were both part of the famous band One Direction which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.