Andrew Garfield reveals why he left gymnastics at age 12

Andrew Garfield recalls why he gave up gymnastics during childhood

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said, “I quit the sport at age 12 in what was the first rebellion against my dad and his value system at the time: success and gold medals above any sense of joy, comfort, or pleasure.”

Andrew’s father was a swimming coach when he quit gymnastics, however, he tried it out but ended up leaving it as well.

“It was like this Truman Show feeling where you’re like, 'I feel there is more. And I can’t identify what that more is, but I know it exists, and if it doesn’t exist, I am in big trouble,’” explained The Social Network actor.

Andrew told the outlet that it was his mother, who died from pancreatic cancer back in 2019, who motivated him to start acting.

Meanwhile, Andrew can be seen alongside Florence Pugh in a new movie, We Live in Time, which is going to release in theatres on October 11.