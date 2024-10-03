Millie Bobby Brown got wedding blessings from Stranger Things' father Matthew Modine

Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Officiated by 'Papa' Matthew Modine.

Matthew Modine has added "wedding officiant" to his impressive résumé! The actor known for his role as Dr. Martin Brenner, or 'Papa,' in Stranger Things, officiated the wedding of his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The special moment was shared by the groom on Instagram, showcasing Modine standing proudly under a floral arch, dressed in a stylish black jacket and pants, as Bongiovi, recited his vows to the 20-year-old actress.

In a lighthearted comment following the post, Modine quipped, " Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??," highlighting the warm bond between the cast members.

This charming snapshot adds a personal touch to their off-screen camaraderie, marking a beautiful chapter in the lives of the young couple.

The outdoor wedding of the couple was nothing short of picturesque, featuring stunning large white flower beds lining the aisle as guests gathered to witness the heartfelt ceremony.

Jake later shared a carousel of images capturing the joy of the day, including a delightful snap of the couple beaming at the camera, with Brown seated comfortably in an elegant armchair while Jake perched on the edge.

The gallery also showcased tender moments, including a sweet kiss between the newlyweds and a candid black-and-white shot of him seemingly preparing for the big day.

Proudly, Bongiovi rounded off the collection with a photo standing between his father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown’s father, Robert Brown, highlighting the strong family bonds that surrounded the couple as they embarked on this exciting new chapter together.