Britney Spears' on-off flame Paul Soliz's wife files for divorce after 8 years

Britney Spears was recently spotted with Soliz's three kids at a trampoline park

Britney Spears’ on-again, off-again boyfriend has finally been hit with divorce papers from his wife of eight years, Nicole Mancilla.



According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Mancilla filed for divorce from Soliz — who gained attention as Spears’ housekeeper-turned-romantic-interest — on Wednesday in the Superior Court of California.

Mancilla cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing, which notes their official separation date as June 29, 2023.

Mancilla is requesting legal and physical custody of their five children, as well as spousal support. Additionally, she’s asking the court to terminate Soliz’s ability to seek spousal support from her and for him to cover her legal fees.

Soliz made headlines in September 2023 when he was romantically linked to Spears, shortly after her split from Sam Asghari.

However, the whirlwind relationship appeared to come to a halt when Spears, 42, announced she was "single as f–k" on Instagram in July, saying she’d never be with another man again. Sources later claimed she ended the relationship, believing Soliz was taking advantage of her.

Despite the breakup, Spears was spotted spending time with Soliz and three of his children at a trampoline park a month later.