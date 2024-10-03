Katy Perry's quirky zipped bag outfit at Balenciaga, catching attention

Katy Perry stuns at Paris Fashion Week in bold Balenciaga.

Katy Perry gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her glamorous prep for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

In a fun Instagram clip shared on Thursday, the pop star walked Vogue through her zipped bag outfit, complete with pockets she filled with items for the occasion.

The unusual black dress was the talk of the star-studded runway show.

Recently, sources revealed that Katy had reportedly attempted to leverage her high-profile romance with fiancé Orlando Bloom to promote her upcoming album, 143—a surprising move for the singer, who has largely kept their relationship private over the years.

Perry has faced significant challenges on her promotional tour for her seventh studio album which has garnered the lowest score on Metacritic since 2011 following its release last month.

Fans were taken aback when she shared explicit details about her intimate life with fiancé Orlando and posted racy content featuring him as she teased new tracks.

The couple even shared a passionate kiss after her live performance at the MTV VMAs, but insiders claim that Katy’s efforts to boost album sales have backfired, describing the promotion as a "train wreck."

One source revealed to DailyMail.com that she is struggling to recover from the album's poor reception and is shifting blame onto others, saying, "This was like a train wreck in slow motion. Everyone saw it coming."

The insider noted that hiring controversial producer Dr. Luke was ultimately her decision, and her attempts to leverage her sexuality and relationship for publicity have not yielded the desired results.

"She thought that the less clothes she wears and the raunchier she is, the more publicity 143 would get," the source added.