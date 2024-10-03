Sabrina Carpenter defends her live performances amid lip-syncing claims

Sabrina Carpenter recently responded to a TikTok user who falsely claimed she lip-syncs during her concerts.

The user alleged that Sabrina sings only 40% live, using 30% lip-syncing and 30% backing tracks.

Sabrina, 25, swiftly corrected the misinformation, commenting, "I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers?"

Fans who have attended her concerts rallied in support, sharing their experiences. Comments included, "i saw her live and she 100% sang everything" and "She doesn’t lip sync she sings 100% live just a little bit of backing track."

Currently, Sabrina is headlining her Short n' Sweet tour across the United States, which began on September 23 in Ohio and will conclude on November 18. The tour will then move to Europe in March 2025.

The Short n' Sweet tour accompanies Sabrina's album of the same name, released in August. At the MTV Video Music Awards in September, Sabrina performed a medley of singles from the album, including Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, and won Song of the Year for Espresso.

Sabrina previously opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras tour in Australia, Singapore, and South America. After completing her stretch of Eras tour shows, Sabrina expressed gratitude on Instagram:

"sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it... I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received. also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented."

She concluded, "and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time."