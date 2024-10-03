Jennifer Lopez ‘demands’ her money back in Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, following two years of marriage.



Despite recent public displays of affection, the estranged couple is moving forward with the separation. However, the absence of a prenuptial agreement is expected to make the process contentious.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 without a prenup, which stipulates asset division in the event of a divorce. Experts predict a lengthy and potentially messy separation.

A significant point of contention is the couple's $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, purchased with Lopez contributing the bulk of the funds and covering renovation costs.

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly, "(Lopez) put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back."

The mansion's sale recently fell through, and with the Hypnotic star no longer residing there, its ownership remains uncertain.

Beyond the mansion, Lopez's stake in Artists Equity, Affleck's production company, founded with Matt Damon, is another critical issue.

The Marry Me star's net worth, estimated at $400 million, exceeds Affleck's ($150 million). She may demand retention of her stake in Artists Equity as part of the divorce settlement, considering her significant investment.

Lopez stars in Unstoppable, a film produced by Artists Equity. Affleck reportedly disputes her entitlement to the stake, but California's community property laws may favor Lopez.

As the Batman star resides in his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades "bachelor pad," the divorce negotiations are becoming increasingly complicated.

The outcome will significantly impact both parties, particularly Affleck, as the stakes are high in this contentious separation.