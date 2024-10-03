Meghan Markle ‘planning’ new strategy as Prince Harry relives ‘old times’

Prince Harry appears to be doing well for himself as he continues his charity work sans his wife Meghan Markle in the UK and in South Africa.

According to a royal expert, Meghan and Harry may be adopting a new strategy which focuses more the couple’s individual venture.

After attending the WellChild Awards in the UK, the Duke of Sussex headed to South Africa as he made a memorable appearance, passionately highlighting the work of his charity in Lesotho on Tuesday.

“They’ve been uncontroversial and he hasn't given any interviews,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of.”

Fitzwilliams continued, “His next docu-series for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months.

“Perhaps this is part and parcel of a new strategy as Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo work.”

It appears that King Charles’ younger son was reliving his ‘old times’ the way he used to work while he was still a senior working royal as he engages in his work, according to the expert.

He observed that it was “very interesting” to see Harry involved in charitable activities, all of them solo and they have all gone “tremendously well.”

Harry is currently in Lesotho, South Africa, to promote his charity Sentebale, aimed at supporting children and young adults with HIV/AIDS, which he cofounded with Prince Seeiso.

“It’s been very interesting – in New York, he for several days was, and then he was in London for the WellChild Awards,” he said. “And he’s been involved with that for 15 years, so it was rather like old times to see the way he acted with the children, with the families and so forth.”