Jax Taylor sets record straight on custody issues amid ongoing divorce

JaxTaylor and Brittany Cartwright have navigated their child's custody issue privately

Jax Taylor addressed the custody issue regarding his son Cruz amid his ongoing divorce from the child's mother and estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.



In a statement given to People by the Vanderpump Rules star’s representative on Wednesday, October 2, he revealed the estranged couple had already found a middle ground, resolving the issue privately.

"Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all the matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interests of their son, which remains their overriding concern," the statement read.

"While Jax made errors in filing out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those error will be amended without delay," they added, referring to Taylor’s September 26 response to Cartwright's August 27 divorce filing.

In his response, obtained and reviewed by the outlet, the Bravolebrity incorrectly said that he and Cartwright, 35, were not legally married.

The timeline of their relationship was also inaccurate. In addition, he checked the "other" box regarding child support, which added to the confusion.

However, in the latest statement, Taylor revealed the couple had previously figured out their three-year-old son’s custody arrangements.