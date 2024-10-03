Princess Kate holds back tears during latest appearance

Kate Middleton, who put on a brave face during her latest appearance at Windsor Castle, reportedly held back her tears in meeting with a 'talented' young girl.

The Princess of Wales, focusing to remain cancer-free after finishing her course of chemotherapy, met with a sixteen-year-old brave girl and her family at Windsor Castle.

Commenting on the Kate's latest engagement, broadcaster Lewis Oakley said: “It’s beautiful. She is back at work but it is slightly sad as this poor girl has been given between six months and three years to live,"

“It’s a really nice story”, Oakley said on GB News.



“But she has been able to go and take these pictures and meet Kate. Prince William was really inspired by her story. I think we can expect them to see more of this sort of work, profiling the great work people are doing in that cancer space.”

Suzan Holder weighed in on as she said: “It came about because Prince William got to know this girl’s story through the Air Ambulance, which of course he is very attached to. But it is a heartbreaking story in many ways. It is great to see Kate back at work.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a joint statement after meeting her: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C".

Kate is beginning to take up some royal duties once more after revealing she had completed her chemotherapy.

The official Court Circular, which lists all royal engagements, read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

