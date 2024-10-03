Prince William, Kate Middleton issue delightful news after Harry’s UK visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted the public with an exciting news for the local community after the Princess of Wales fully returned to her royal duties.

The pair, who made their first joint appearance following the heartwarming health update from Kate, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, will now be making an appearance at Birtley, a town in the Metropolitan Borough of Gateshead.

“Travelling to Birtley today to see how the reopening of the brilliant community pool facility is ensuring access to swimming is available for the local community,” the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales announced on Thursday.

“Although swimming is a vital life skill and the only sport that can save lives, almost one in three children in the UK currently leave primary education unable to swim,” the statement continued.

“The Royal Foundation recently convened people from across the swimming sector to share their expertise, helping us shine a spotlight on the importance of access to swimming in local communities.”

The announcement comes just a few days after Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity he has been supporting for the past 16 years.

After making a memorable visit in his home country, Harry headed to South Africa to promote another charity in Lesotho, garnering praise for his meaningful work and impact on the local community.