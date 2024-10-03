King Charles excites fans with surprising treat ahead of Samoa visit

King Charles is gearing up for his upcoming international tour to Australia and Samoa with a special lesson from his guests at St James' Palace in London.



The monarch hosted a Commonwealth reception on Wednesday in which he invited former rugby player and an honorary consul with the Samoan High Commission, Freddie Tuilagi, as a guest.

During the evening, Charles, who appeared visibly delighted, received a lesson in Samoan dancing by his guest, which he was keen to take.

In a heartwarming clip of the moment, Tuilagi, was seen making enthusiastic gestures as he began singing a cultural song. Making delicate hand movements, the guest then asked Charles to join him, who was holding a drink.

Wrapped in the moment, the King couldn’t help himself and began mirroring his guest’s movements after handing over the drink to a nearby person.

Tuilagi shared that King Charles “loved it” in a comment following the dance lesson.

“He said he loved it, he loved it,” he said. “They were good moves, he had good moves.”

Tuilagi told The Sun, “The King is going to Samoa and so we gave him a bit of a taste of Samoa man, dancing, man.”

He continued, “I said to King I’m going to do it for you when you get to Samoa you experience it.”

The monarch was also joined by Queen Camilla, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent for the evening.

The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will be Charles first visit to the country as Head of the Commonwealth.