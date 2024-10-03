Chloe Bailey champions Kamala Harris for president, celebrating equality

Chloe Bailey voices support for Kamala Harris in 2024 election.

Chloe Bailey has officially thrown her support behind Kamala Harris for president, emphasizing the importance of representation in politics.

The singer who recently snagged the prestigious Musician of the Year award at Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards in London, reflected on her personal journey and the significance of being able to vote.

In an interview with Glamour UK, she highlighted, "There was a time when people who looked like me didn’t have the opportunity to vote.

I’m a Black woman in 2024 who can make my voice heard—who can actually vote for another woman of color to possibly be president."

She stressed the importance of participation in the electoral process, adding, "For this generation, no matter which way they go, it is important to place our vote and let our voices be heard."

Bailey recently opened up about the progress society has made toward equality, celebrating her ability to walk freely and express herself through her music.

"I can walk down the street and into any store as a Black woman; I can make a living saying the things I choose to say in my music," she remarked.

However, she expressed concern over the potential rollback of hard-won rights, particularly regarding abortion, stating, "It’s sad to see rights which were fought for and won possibly being ripped away again."