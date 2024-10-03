Ryan Murphy excites ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ fans with new spinoff in works

Ryan Murphy teases working on '9-1-1: Lone Star' spin-off in a new city

"It's 9-1-1, what’s your emergency?" Fans of the hit franchise are buzzing with excitement after creator Ryan Murphy announced a fresh spinoff in the works.

Just weeks after Fox confirmed that 9-1-1: Lone Star will wrap up with its fifth and final season, the franchise creator revealed to Variety that he and Tim Minear are crafting something new.

"Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing and that we hope to get on the air next fall," Murphy, 58, teased. "Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it."

He hinted at a brand-new show set in an undisclosed city, promising fans a fun twist.

"9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love,” the Emmy awar-winning producer added, ramping up anticipation.

Earlier in September, FOX announced the end of the Rob Lowe-led procedural after months of speculation surrounding its cancellation.