Olivia Rodrigo set to bring 'GUTS' world tour to Netflix as a concert special

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her GUTS World Tour to the small screen.
The 21-year-old pop star just announced that her GUTS World Tour will be hitting Netflix as a concert special later this month, just as she wraps up the tour.
Directed by James Merryman, the special is set to premiere on October 29. Rodrigo couldn’t be more thrilled to share the experience with her fans.
“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” she said in a statement. “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”
The Netflix release promises an exhilarating show packed with all the emotion and energy from her critically acclaimed GUTS and debut album SOUR.
The GUTS World Tour kicked off in February 2023 and has taken Rodrigo to sold-out arenas across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, The O2 in London, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
GUTS, released in September 2023, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the singer six Grammy nominations.
Now, her fans can relive the magic all over again on Netflix!
