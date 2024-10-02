King Charles won't abdicate as 'duty runs through him like stick of rock'

King Charles won't give up as 'duty runs through him like stick of rock'

A rarely seen member of the royal family has shared her thoughts on the future of the monarchy and King Charles' plans amid ongoing health crisis, backing the monarch to keep throne amid calls to step down.



The 75-year-old has garnered praise for how he has handled himself during a difficult period of his life.



Sophie Winkleman - who's married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent and second cousin of King Charles - spoke about King Charles in her recent interview.

“Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock,” Sophie said. “It just doesn’t occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do.” said Sophie in a new interview with Hello!.

She added, “He’s battling cancer and doesn’t give himself a moment off. He’s a hugely inspirational man.”



King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, is set to travel to Australia and Samoa alongside wife Queen Camilla later in October.



Sophie is known as Lady Frederick Windsor and has been since marrying into the royal family in 2009. Her husband Frederick — known to his friends as Freddie — is a second cousin once removed of Prince William and Prince Harry and is 53rd in line to the throne.



She also lavished praise on the working royals, saying: “It’s not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you’re born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I’m very lucky.”



Sophie also lauded Kate Middleton saying: "She's amazingly brave and ‘doing so well."

Starkey recently told GB News’ Patrick Christys: "Our monarch doesn’t do abdication easily. The abdications that have happened have been because of personal crises, not ill health."