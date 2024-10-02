Travis Kelce 'doesn't expect' Taylor Swift at NFL game amid career backlash

Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce doesn't want her to attend every NFL game

Taylor Swift’s partner Travis Kelce doesn't anticipate the pop star’s presence at every one of his NFL games.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told WHOSAY in 2016 that he doesn’t expect his partner and family to attend every game he plays.

A resurfaced clip from years before Travis met the love of his life reveals his past expectations from his partner as he went on to explain, "If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all of the games."

"I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs," he continued. "I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."

Although the Anti-hero hitmaker hasn’t shied away from coming all the way down to support her partner with the next leg of the singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

This comes shortly after the Grammy winner was accused of ‘ruining’ the NFL player’s career as he was subject to criticism following his below-average on-field performance.

In addition, there were claims about the 34-year-old spending his time ‘partying with the most popular person in town.’

However, the couple remains tight-lipped, leaving this as mere speculation.