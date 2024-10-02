Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose makes runway debut at PFW

Sunday Rose follows in her mother Nicole Kidman's modelling footsteps

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, is stepping into the spotlight, following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.

The 16-year-old, whom Kidman, 57, shares with husband Keith Urban, made her runway debut at Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1.

Sunday shared the star-studded runway with luminaries like Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Hilary Swank, and Willem Dafoe.

For her first ever catwalk at PFW, she donned a stunning sleeveless white dress adorned with a ribbon detail at the neckline and delicate eyelet trim.

The teenage model paired the dress with chic black knee-high socks and matching open-toed pumps.

Her long blonde locks were elegantly parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears, while her look was completed with minimal makeup.

Sunday's runway debut came after she made headlines with her mother earlier this year at Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in June.

The Oscar Winning actress and her daughter joined other mother-daughter duo, including Naomi Watts and Maya Rudolph, who also brought along their teenage children to the fashionable event.

In addition to Sunday, A Family Affair actress shares another daughter, 13-year-old Faith Margaret, with Urban.

The Perfect Couple actress is also mother to daughter Bella, 31, and a son Connor, 29, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.