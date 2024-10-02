Prince William releases delightful video after Princess Beatrice happy news

Prince William marked a special occasion by releasing a delightful video message on social media.



The Prince of Wales attended the inauguration ceremony of two new swish £8m helicopters, which were donated to the London Air Ambulance Charity" at RAF Northolt.

Notably, the future King honoured the former English captain David Beckham to be a part of this special event.

In the video, Prince Harry's old pal can be seen thanking William for making him a part of the noble cause.

David said, "We are here today to celebrate the incredible fundraiser and the success of the fundraiser for London's Air Ambulances, which is something that is close to my heart and has been for a number of years."

"As soon as I was asked to be involved by Prince William, it was something that I was very honoured in all honesty, this charity has done so much for so many people all over the years..." he added.

Alongside the video, William wrote, "A huge step forward in saving lives! Great to meet the medical crew, pilots and engineers at RAF Northolt and hear first-hand from former patients about how important the new @londonsairambulance helicopters are."

Notably, the Prince of Wales issued his latest work update amid the joyful announcement of Princess Beatrice's pregnancy.