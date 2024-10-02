Buckingham Palace scrambles to fix error in major announcement

It appears that Buckingham Palace made a blunder as they made a special announcement for a close member of the royal family.

On Tuesday, King Charles’ office announced that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

As the happy news garnered delightful responses from the public, many eagle-eyed social media users noted a grave error in Beatrice’s title – an ‘n’ was missing.

Rather than writing “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice,” it read “Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice.”

One pointed out, “Her Royal Highness*”

Another wrote, “Do they not read what they wrote before they post?”

However, a few hours later when the mistake was noted, it was corrected from all social media platforms.

The public announcement was made after King Charles was informed of the good news and “both families are delighted” by it.

The new addition to the family will be 11th in line to the throne, pushing back Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie to the 12th spot in succession to the British throne.

However, the royal baby will not be permitted to use an HRH title.