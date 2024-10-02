Ariana Grande makes rare confession about her fans: ‘It’s hard’

Ariana Grande opens up about the reality of her relationship with fans

Ariana Grande made a candid confession about how she really feels about her fans, despite the ups and downs she has experienced in the limelight.

The singer and actress, 31, was put through a lie detector test in her latest interview with Vanity Fair, where she was asked some burning questions.

During the interview, the Disney alum was quizzed by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, to which the 7 Rings hitmaker had to respond with a 'True' or 'False.'

When asked if she loves her fans, Grande replied, “Very much.”

When The Outsider actress then asked if she loves them all the time, Grande had a different response.

"Mmmm. I love them always, but I think sometimes they can hurt my feelings," she explained. "And sometimes I don’t like them. But I love them always. Does that make sense?"

The lie detector identified both her answers as true.

"It’s a hard relationship, I think," the Side to Side songstress said of her complicated relationship with fans. "That’s sort of like, weirdly parasocial, but feels very real to me. So sometimes it’s hard, but I love them very much."

The interview comes after Grande warned her fans in March, against sending any hate to anyone currently or previously involved with her, following the release of album, Eternal Sunshine.

At the time, the Into You singer had recently separated from her husband of three years, Dalton Gomez.

"I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage," she wrote.



In the VF interview, Grande also revealed that few of her fans turned into friends “Three times. Very close friends… like [we're] seven to 12 years of friendship in at this point."