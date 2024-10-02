Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer on playing couple in ‘Tell Me Lies’

Tom Ellis, Meaghan Oppenheimer working together on ‘Tell Me Lies’

Real life couple, Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer got candid on how it was to work “together” on the romantic television drama series, Tell Me Lies.



“We really weirdly work very, very well together," the show’s creator, Oppenheimer shared with People before the premiere of season 2.

“I think it's funnier for other people because, spoiler, everyone is [undressed] on our show and he is as well,” the 38-year-old added.

“And I think some people at first were like, ‘Is this weird for you guys?' And it's so not weird for us. But I think that was funny for other people. Then you get over the first day and people are like, 'Oh, this is just another day at work.’”

Ellis, who stars on the show, agreed. “It's never been a problem for us really,” he said, referring to professional ties with his wife.

“I think we have a huge amount of respect for each other creatively. And I think she's really, really talented at what she does, and she's really, really good at talking to actors,” the 45-year-old added, calling the decision to take the gig a “no brainer.”

“I know a few people have gone, ‘What's it like working with your wife? That must be strange.’ It's like, well, actually, it's strange that it isn't strange, I think is probably the best answer.”