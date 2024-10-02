Lala Kent calls ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11 her ‘Personal High’ amid criticism

Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules season 11

Lala Kent gushes about Vanderpump Rules season 11’s role in her life amid all the backlash.



“Season 11 was my season where I’ve said it may not have been a high as far as the audience goes,” Lala admitted on the Monday, September 30, episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “But season 11 for me was a personal high.”

Lala shared about the “tremendous amount of growth” she showcased while on screen, adding, “I felt a tremendous amount of peace within myself, which has never really happened.”

The reality star backed everything that she did after rewatching the seasons.

“Each season I can go through and pinpoint exactly where I was mentally,” she continued. “Season 11 was the first season where I’m like, ‘I am who I am right now. I got questions, but I feel that peace.’ It was great so I’m going to take that one into account as well.”

Lala faced criticism when season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo earlier this year.

The new season followed the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and his breakup with Ariana Madix. Although Lala initially supported Ariana, 39, she began to question her stance as the season unfolded.