Victoria Beckham reveals her 'best version' after 25 years with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham opens up about her marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is offering an inside scoop on her relationship with her husband David Beckham amid their 25-year marriage.

The former Spice Girl, who tied the knot with the football legend in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin in 1999, opened up to The Sunday Times Style Magazine in an exclusive interview.

While she offered an insight into her marriage with the 49-year-old, Victoria also revealed the key to spending quality time with the love of her life.

The fashion designer revealed that she prefers a 'nice' suit or silky gown on dates with her husband, as it makes her feel confident, wearing the 'best version' of herself.

Sharing her stance on wearing an ‘alluring’ fragrance, the 50-year-old went on to add, “Fragrance is also such a powerful finishing touch - I think of it as an invisible accessory.”

Recounting a romantic dinner she once shared with Beckham, Victoria recalled wearing “a heady vanilla perfume inspired by a romantic dinner I had with David in Java about 20 years ago.”

This comes shortly after the fashion designer revealed how her husband bought a Prada suit just to ‘impress her’ on their first date together.